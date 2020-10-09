Romania's novel coronavirus case count rises by 3,186 to 148,886, death toll hits 5,299

As many as 3,186 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous report, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Friday, according to Agerpres.

All the new cases involve patients who did not test positive before.

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 total case count reached 148,886 on Friday. As many as 114,792 persons were declared cured.

According to GCS, 2,627,544 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 29,282 were performed in the last 24 hours - 17,286 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 11,996 upon request.

Another 52 people - 24 men and 28 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 5,299.

Of these, 4 deaths were recorded in the age category 40-49 years, 5 in the 50-59 age category, 16 in the age category 60-69 years, 13 in the 70-79 age category, and 14 in the 80+ age category.

According to the GCS, 51 of the deaths were recorded in patients with comorbidities. One deceased patient had no comorbidities.

A number of 8,772 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital, in specialist healthcare facilities.

There were 613 patients admitted to ICUs.

In Romania, 12,935 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 8,418 are in institutional isolation. Also, 27,009 people are in quarantine at home, and 9 in institutional quarantine.

The number of Romanians from abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus raised to 6,777, while the number of deaths, 126, remained unchanged since the last report.

A number of 653 people retested positive for COVID-19, says the GCS.

In the last 24 hours, police and gendarmes have applied 4,519 fines amounting to 708,995 lei, as a result of violations of the provisions of Law 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bucharest - 579, and the counties of Iasi - 181, Bacau - 179, Valcea - 147 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last reporting, informs the Strategic Communication Group.

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection registered so far in Romania are in Bucharest - 21,434 and in the counties of Suceava - 7,082, Brasov - 6,684, Prahova - 6,619 and Iasi - 6,296.