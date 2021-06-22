Romania's Olaru progresses to Bad Homburg Open women's doubles QFs

Romanian tennis player Raluca Olaru paired up with Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok progressed to the women's doubles quarter-finals of the 189,708-euro Bad Homburg Open WTA tournament on Monday after beating Andreea Mitu (Romania)/Oksana Kalashnikova (Georgia) 6-1 6-4.

Second-seeded Olaru- Kicenok cruised to victory in 67 minutes.

For their performance in the tournament, the pairing won 1,854 euros and 60 WTA doubles points.In the quarter-finals, Olaru and Kichenok will play the winners between Germany's Mara Guth/Julia Middendorf and Russia's Alena Fomina/Ekaterina Yashina, agerpres report.