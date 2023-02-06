Romania's retail turnover up 4.4 pct in 2022

Romania's 2022 retail turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) was 4.4 percent up in unadjusted terms from the previous year, as an effect of growth in automotive fuel retail sales in specialized stores (+9.6 percent), non-food sales (+4.5 percent) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+1.4 percent).

On a workday and seasonally adjusted basis, the retail turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) was up 1.4 percent in December 2022 compared to the previous month, due to the advance recorded by retail sales of automotive fuels in specialized stores (+7.7 percent) and sales of non-food products (+1 percent). Sales of food, beverages and tobacco dipped 0.4 percent). AGERPRES