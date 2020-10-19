Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 2,466 to 182,854; death toll reaches 5,931

As many as 2,466 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting following 8,040 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.

As of Monday, 182,854 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.

A number of 132,082 people were declared cured.

According to the GCS, to date, 2,860,226 tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection have been processed nationwide. Of these, 8,040 were performed in the last 24 hours - 5,681 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,359 upon request.

Another 59 people - 26 men and 33 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing Romania's COVID-19 total death toll to 5,931.

According to the GCS, all deaths are in patients with pre-existing conditions.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 7,084 fines, amounting to 1,497,210 lei, for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of 10,296 people in Romania are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, and 757 patients are in intensive care.

In Romania, 20,968 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 9,678 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 47,407 people are in quarantine at home, and 48 in institutional quarantine.

A total of 322 retested positive for COVID-19.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus remains unchanged at 6,828 while the death toll stays at 126.

Bucharest and Alba county have the highest cumulative incidence of cases of infection with the new coronavirus calculated in the last 14 days per thousand inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group informs on Monday, of 3.19 and 2.95 respectively.

Bucharest - 581, Brasov - 139, Iasi - 125, Prahova - 125 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from the previous reporting.

The most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection registered so far in Romania are in Bucharest - 27,284 and in the counties of Iasi - 8,001, Prahova - 7,980, Suceava - 7,941 and Brasov - 7,912.