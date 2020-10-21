Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 4,848 to 191,102, while death toll reaches 6,065

As many as 4,848 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting following 37,025 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.

A further 69 people infected with the novel coronavirus died, with the total number of deaths in Romania caused by SARS-CoV-2 reaching 6,065, the GCS reports.

According to the GCS, there are 44 men and 25 women infected with the novel coronavirus.

Of these, 10 deaths were recorded in the age group 50-59 years, 18 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 18 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 23 deaths in the over 80 age group.

65 of the deaths recorded were of patients who had comorbidities, and 4 deaths had no comorbidities, the GCS states.

As of Wednesday, 191,102 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania.

A number of 137,835 people were declared cured.

According to the GCS, 2,927,096 SARS-CoV-2 infection tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 37,025 were carried out in the last 24 hours - 22,388 based on case definition and medical protocol and 14,637 on request.

A total of 773 people have been retested and positively reconfirmed with COVID-19, the GCS says.

A number of 10,250 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, according to the GCS.

766 patients are admitted to the ICU, the source says.

On the territory of Romania, 20,593 people confirmed with infection with the new coronavirus are in isolation at home and 9,808 people are in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 50,162 people are in quarantine at home, and in institutionalized quarantine - 51.

The County of Alba has exceeded the Capital at the cumulative incidence of infection with the novel coronavirus, calculated in the last 14 days, per thousand inhabitants.

According to the report submitted on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group, the cumulative incidence of infection with the novel coronavirus is 3.26 in Alba and 3.25 in Bucharest.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 6,091 fines, amounting to 845,200 lei, for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus remains unchanged at 6,829 and so does the death toll, staying at 126.

Bucharest - 650, Cluj - 343, Mures - 234, Iasi - 231, and Dolj - 201 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from the previous reporting.

The most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection registered so far in Romania are in Bucharest - 28,479 and in the counties of Iasi - 8,446, Suceava - 8,236, Prahova - 8,224 and Brasov - 8,096.