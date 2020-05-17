Romascanu (PSD): Nearly one million children do not have access at this time to online education

The spokeperson of the PSD, Lucian Romascanu, stated that nearly one million children do not have access at this time to online education and requests that the authorities resolve this issue.

"The last figure for this week is, again, proof of the lies that the Orban Government is constantly practicing, namely that - Ms. Anisie [Education Minister] said this - there are only 250,000 children with no access to online education. The figure, according to an IRES study, shows that 903,870 children are in this situation. There are all kinds of ideas, all sorts of proposals, there's money, we just have to look at 'Rolls and milk' [e.n. - Government program to offer a bread roll and a glass of milk to all schoolchildren], gentlemen, do something and start this online education for almost a million children who do not have access at this moment. Education in Romania is free by way of the Constitution. Finance the tablets, finance access to the internet and take care of the country's future, because this is what our children's education is," said Romascanu on Sunday, in a press conference.

The government has adopted, in its May 7 session, at the proposal of the Education and Research Ministry, a decision regarding the supplementation of the ministry's budget with the sum of 150 million RON for the year 2020, which will be used to acquire electronic devices connected to the internet, to be used by children in disadvantaged environments.