 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romgaz invests 1.6 billion lei in 2018, almost half in Thermal Power Plant in Iernut

Romgaz

The head of the National Natural Gas Corporation Romgaz, Andrei Bobar, told on Wednesday a press conference that the company will make investments worth 1.6 billion lei in 2018, almost half of the amount being due to be allocated for the construction of a new Thermal Power Plant in Iernut, the Mures County (central Romania). 


"Our plan is to reach our investment budget, of approximately one billion and a half - 1.6 billion consolidated, 1.5 billion lei Romgaz individually. In our investment plan, we actually have development directions, a large part of the plan for 2018 refers to the construction of a power plant in Iernut, almost half, around 700 million lei, we are talking about money allocated to the construction of the plant in Iernut, the rest of the amounts being allocated to exploration, development and production and certainly the increase of the storage capacity," Andrei Bobar showed. 

According to the data provided to the media by Romgaz, the amount of 653 million lei was invested in the first semester, three times larger than in the same period of last year (which amounted to 222 million lei), the investments being exclusively funded from the company's own sources. 

The investment plan is budgeted at 1.6 billion lei for 2018 in its entirety, much higher than the one in 2017, when a total of 782 million lei was invested.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.