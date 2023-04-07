Romgaz signs gas sale-purchase contract with Engie Romania of almost 853 mln RON

National Gas Company Naturale Romgaz signed with Engie Romania a contract for the sale and purchase of natural gas in the amount of 852.8 million RON, according to a report submitted on Friday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The contract covers the period April 1 - November 1, 2023. Payment is to be made within 30 days of invoicing, and in case of delay the penalties will be 0.1% per day, told Agerpres.

With a history of more than 100 years, Romgaz has a vast experience in the field of exploration and production of natural gas, becoming one of the largest producers and main supplier of natural gas in Romania.

The majority shareholder of the company is the Romanian state, with a 70% stake in the share capital. Starting from November 12, 2013, the shares issued by Romgaz are traded on the regulated market administered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange. At the same time, the company's shares are the basis for global depository receipts (GDRs) issued by The Bank of New York Mellon, GDRs that are traded on the London Stock Exchange.