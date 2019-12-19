Romsilva investments for works in the forestry field exceed 220 million lei, in 2019

The Romsilva National Forest Administration invested, in 2019, over 220 million lei in various forestry works, while in relation to the segment of firewood deliveries to the population, the quantity exceeded 1.53 million cubic meters, at an average price of 180 lei / cubic meter, shows the data of the institution, presented Thursday at a press conference by the general manager, Gheorghe Mihailescu.

The investments were aimed at the construction and rehabilitation of forest roads, the correction of torrents, for the acquisition of high performance equipment, forest nurseries, production centers, fish and hunting facilities, herds and cottages.In the margins of this year's investment budget, 68 million lei came from Romsilva's own sources, 140 million lei from the accessibility fund (up 40 percent compared to last year) were used for the construction and rehabilitation of forest roads and 14.87 millions of lei from budgetary allocations, external loans and the improvement fund went mainly to the work of corrections of torrents and rehabilitation of forest roads.