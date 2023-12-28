Romsilva's NRRP allocation for torrent control works fully absorbed

Romsilva National Forestry Corporation this year absorbed the entire amount allocated through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) for torrent control works, specifically RON 109.56 million, according to data announced by Romsilva director general Daniel Nicolaescu.

As part of the project "Torrential correction works to reduce the hazard caused by torrential flooding in the basins located in the national forest stock managed by Romsilva National Forestry Corporation" financed under the NRRP with RON 109.56 million, VAT excluded, eight investment works are already being carried out, and awarding procedures for another ten investment objectives are underway.

Also, Romsilva had this year a budget of RON 120 million through the accessibility fund that financed the construction of 32.75 kilometers of new forest roads and the rehabilitation of another 268.94 kilometers of forest roads.

From its own funds, the state forest administrator earmarked RON 62 million for investments, with RON 49.3 million directed to the purchase of modern production equipment for increasing the mechanization rate, and other funds were allocated for investments in forestry nurseries, fishing and hunting facilities or production centers.

Romsilva National Forestry Corporation administers 3.13 million hectares of woodland that is public property of the state, accounting for roughly 48 percent of the country's forests, and provides forestry services for about one million hectares of woodland under other forms of ownership. Also, Romsilva administers 22 local and national parks, as well as 12 state stud farms.