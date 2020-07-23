RON deposits of households increase by 0.4 pct in June

The deposits in RON of households increased in June 2020 by 0.4 pct over the previous month, up to 139.667 billion RON, and over the similar period of 2019 they recorded an increase of 12.3 pct (9.5 pct in real terms), the National Bank of Romania (BNR) informs through a release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

The deposits in foreign currency of households (expressed in RON) recorded an increase of 0.3 pct (0.2 pct in real terms) over the month of May 2020 (up to 99.756 billion RON). The evolution is similar when the indicator is expressed in euro, BNR mentions. Compared to the same period of the previous year, the increase of this indicator expressed in RON was of 17.6 pct (the increase was of 15 pct if the indicator is expressed in euro).On the other hand, the RON deposits in other sectors (non-financial companies and non-monetary financial institutions) recorded a drop of 1.7 pct (down to 104.908 billion RON) over the previous month and increased by 9.7 pct over June of last year.The currency deposits of other sectors (non-financial companies and non-monetary financial institutions), expressed in RON, recorded a drop of 1.4 pct (-1.4 pct in real terms) over May 2020 (the evolution is similar when the indicator is expressed in euro). Compared to June 2019, this indicator, expressed in RON, increased by 17.7 pct (if expressed in euro, the increase was of 15.1 pct).