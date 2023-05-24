Round 80,500 persons enter Romania on Tuesday, including 9,400 Ukrainians.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Tuesday, 80,542 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 9,406 Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES, about 166,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with about 47,200 means of transport, went through the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both on the entry and on the exit ways.

As of 10 February 2022 (pre-conflict period), 4,313,436 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the areas of jurisdiction, crossing points and "green border", the police found 72 illegal acts (42 offences and 30 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the amount of fines imposed amounted to 58,300 lei.

Goods worth approximately 796,300 lei were seized for confiscation.