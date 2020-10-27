Route of Wooden Churches in Romania, launched by Economy Ministry

The Route of Wooden Churches in Romania, one of the 49 Cultural Tourist Routes in Romania that benefit from the recognition of the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment (MEEMA), was officially launched on Tuesday, within the event tilted "The protection and cultural-tourist valorisation of the Wooden Church historical monument from Valea Crisului (Cris Valley), Bihor", informs the relevant ministry.

The Route of Wooden Churches in Romania includes 10 places of worship in Bihor County, 13 in Cluj County, over 100 wooden churches and monasteries in Maramures County, 10 in Satu Mare County, 16 in Suceava County, 16 in Neamt County and two wooden churches in Mehedinti County, reads the press release of the Ministry of Economy. Wooden churches from other counties interested in promoting their patrimony can be introduced in this circuit, states the Ministry of Economy.

The tourist attractions included in the Route of Wooden Churches in Romania highlight the essence of the Romanian community spirit and of its artistic creativity, found in the decorative, pictorial and conceptual heritage. During the trip, the tourists will have the opportunity to find out about ancient traditions, which tell the story of the Romanian folk genius and the unity of the nation, according to the release of the Ministry of Economy.

The launch event was organized by the Bihor Destination Management Agency, the Orthodox Parish of Valea Crisului (Cris Valley) and the Orthodox Bishopric of Oradea, with the support of the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment.

The project is co-financed by the Ministry of Culture, through the National Heritage Institute - Stamp of Historical Monuments.

Representatives of the local public administrations registered in the Route of Wooden Churches in Romania, of the Orthodox Bishopric of Oradea, but also of the Orthodox Bishopric of Maramures and Satmar, that were awarded acknowledgment diplomas from the Ministry of the Economy, Energy and Business Environment were present at the launch.

An important objective for the future is the certification of this route by the Council of Europe, states the Ministry of Economy.