Salaries, bonuses of public workers to freeze in 2021, holiday vouchers in electronic format only (project)

The salaries and bonuses of public workers will maintain throughout 2021 at the same level with the one granted for December 2020, the value of fine point will remain at 145 RON, and the holiday vouchers worth 1,450 RON will also be granted next year, but will only be issued in electronic format, according to a draft bill published on the website of the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP).

"Starting with January 1st 2021, the gross quantum of basic salaries / military pay / monthly allowances of the personnel, paid from public funds, will remain unchanged, to the same level of that of December 2020, as long as the personnel occupying the same position is carrying out their duties in the same conditions", the above-mentioned document says.

According to the draft bill, in 2021 the food allowance will remain the same as in 2020, and the monthly quantum of merit allowances remains at the level of 6,240 RON.

"The action of maintaining giving out holiday vouchers, worth 1,450 RON, until the 31st of December 2021 (...) will support the hospitality industry, which was severely hurt by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the sense of recovering the losses as a result of suspending tourist activities, such as housing and / or restaurants or restricting circulation of people in certain high risk areas," the explanatory memorandum reads.