Sales of about 6.9 million euros recorded by 462 online stores during Black Friday campaign

The total value of sales registered by 462 online stores in 25 industries between November 1 and 14 increased by 47.8% compared to the previous year and exceeded 6.9 million euros (plus VAT), through the marketing platform 2Performant, a company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

According to a company statement sent to AGERPRES on Monday, the sales index reached 16.56 euros, namely an online store earned an average of 16.56 euros for every euro invested in affiliate marketing.

In the analyzed period, the 1,282 affiliates of the platform generated commissions amounting to 418,500 euros (plus VAT), up by 37.5%, compared to the reference period."The week before the Black Friday event, namely November 1-7, is marked by significant increases compared to the same period last year, amid offers launched by retailers since the beginning of the month: online stores made 33.195 sales growth through the 2Performant.com platform, up 72.1%, worth 1,870,803 euros + VAT, by 81.6% more than last year. During the Black Friday week, between November 8-14, the largest increases were recorded on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, as more retailers launched campaigns throughout the week, compared to last year when the campaigns were focused on Friday. This week's number of sales was distributed by days as follows: Monday 7%, Tuesday 7%, Wednesday 12%, Thursday 14%, Friday 31%, Saturday 14%, Sunday 15%," mentions the market analysis.According to the company, at week level, 81,668 sales were recorded for the online stores through the platform, by 28.3% more than last year, amounting to 5,059,000 euros (plus VAT), by 38.3% more than the same period in 2020. Also, the average value of the shopping cart is 61.95 euros (plus VAT), 7.8% above the previous year's amount.This year, on November 12, when Black Friday took place in Romania, there was an increase of 5.2% in the number of sales with a value by 14.1% higher compared to the same discount event from 2020.2Performant is a Romanian technology company that develops, operates and monetizes 2Performant.com - integrated affiliate marketing platform, the most effective promotion and sales tool available today.To date, 2Performant has brokered sales worth over 290 million euros (plus VAT), through more than 485 million clicks, for 800 eCommerce players in Romania and the region.