Salvamont Romania: 48 people rescued in the last 24 hours

Salvamont Romania informs that, in the last 24 hours, the National Dispatch received 44 calls requesting the emergency intervention of mountain rescuers.

They were received as follows:
* 8 calls for Salvamont Lupeni,
* 6 calls each for Salvamont Brasov Municipality and Salvamont Predeal,
* 4 calls for Salvamont Voineasa,
* 3 calls each for Salvamont Harghita and Salvamont Prahova,
* 2 calls each for Salvamont Caras Severin-Muntele Mic, Salvamont Gorj, Salvamont Prahova and Salvamont Busteni, Salvamont Mures,
* one call each for Salvamont Vatra Dornei, Salvamont Bihor, Salvamont Petrosani, Salvamont Sinaia, Salvamont Alba and Salvamont Brasov.

In the case of these interventions, 48 people were saved, of which 24 were handed over to the Ambulance Service or SMURD for transport to the hospital and another person was handed over to the SMURD helicopter for air transport to the hospital.

Also, 34 calls were received requesting advice and information about different tourist routes in the mountain area and ski areas.

