Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Sanitas and "Solidaritatea Sanitara" Federations picketing Health Ministry and Labour Ministry

Sanitas
Sanitas

The Sanitas Federation and the "Solidaritatea Sanitara" Federation are picketing the Health Ministry and the Labour Ministry on Thursday.

"Between 11.00 and 13.00 Sanitas will picket the Health Ministry. Also today we will notify the Government about the possibility of protest movements, including a general strike. At the same time we are in negotiations. A working group was set up ten days ago and we are part of it. We have been asked for an envelope of 2.3 billion lei which would cover our demands for an increase of another 15% compared to the 5% increase in salaries since 1 January. The government presents a different situation from ours in terms of the number of employees. The figure of 240,000 employees paid from the state budget is being put forward. In our opinion, there are 220,000 budget employees in the health system at the moment and we do not fit in the percentages allocated to each professional category. From our point of view there should be an increase of more than 20% this year for those with low salaries for example," Viorel Huanu, president of the Bucharest branch of the "Sanitas" trade union, told AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to him, Sanitas wants an increase of "at least 20%" for all professional categories working in healthcare.

Also, the "Solidaritatea Sanitara" Federation will picket the Labour Ministry on Thursday, from 10.00 to 12.00.

According to a press release, more than 300 members of "Solidaritatea Sanitara" will be present at the picket of the ministry to support the demands of the organisation concerning pay inequities in the system.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.