The Sanitas Federation and the "Solidaritatea Sanitara" Federation are picketing the Health Ministry and the Labour Ministry on Thursday.

"Between 11.00 and 13.00 Sanitas will picket the Health Ministry. Also today we will notify the Government about the possibility of protest movements, including a general strike. At the same time we are in negotiations. A working group was set up ten days ago and we are part of it. We have been asked for an envelope of 2.3 billion lei which would cover our demands for an increase of another 15% compared to the 5% increase in salaries since 1 January. The government presents a different situation from ours in terms of the number of employees. The figure of 240,000 employees paid from the state budget is being put forward. In our opinion, there are 220,000 budget employees in the health system at the moment and we do not fit in the percentages allocated to each professional category. From our point of view there should be an increase of more than 20% this year for those with low salaries for example," Viorel Huanu, president of the Bucharest branch of the "Sanitas" trade union, told AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to him, Sanitas wants an increase of "at least 20%" for all professional categories working in healthcare.

Also, the "Solidaritatea Sanitara" Federation will picket the Labour Ministry on Thursday, from 10.00 to 12.00.

According to a press release, more than 300 members of "Solidaritatea Sanitara" will be present at the picket of the ministry to support the demands of the organisation concerning pay inequities in the system.