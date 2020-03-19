Satu Mare Penitentiary fire - result of spontaneous protest initiated by 10 inmates

The death of three inmates at the Satu Mare Penitentiary was recorded following a fire in one of the cells, the National Administration of Prisons (ANP) informed on Wednesday evening.

"In order to extinguish the fire, resulting from a spontaneous protest of ten inmates staying in the same cell, support was immediately requested from ISU [Emergency Situations Inspectorate] crews. At the same time, SMURD [Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication] crews were also on the scene to grant first aid to the persons involved. Despite the prompt intervention, the incident saw the death of three inmates, while two received medical aid. The other five persons detained in the same cell are out of harm's way," ANP mentions in a release sent to AGERPRES.

According to ANP, in view of preventing any risk situations generated by the smoke provoked by the fire, the entire detainment section was evacuated.

"We emphasize that it was not necessary to grant first aid to the persons housed in the other detainment sections, their state of mind being adequate. Furthermore, no correctional officers on duty were harmed," the release mentions.

ANP also says the fire started immediately after evening call, "procedure during which the inmates invoked no complaints."

The incident was notified to the judge supervising detainment, demarches being currently made to notify the relevant prosecutors. The causes and circumstances of the incident will be established by the judiciary authorities in charge with investigation, the release also shows.