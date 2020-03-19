Satu Mare: The two injured inmates are in grave condition in ICU

The two inmates who arrived at the Satu Mare County Emergency Hospital (SJU) following the fire that started on Wednesday at the penitentiary in Satu Mare are in grave condition, being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where they are sedated and intubated.

"The two inmates, both aged 22, are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Their condition is grave, being sedated and intubated. They only received superficial burns at the level of the face, but, because of hot air inhalation, they have burns at the level of the upper airways," said on Thursday, for AGERPRES, the spokesperson of the Satu Mare SJU, Constantin Demian.

Three persons died and another two were injured following the fire started by inmates, on Wednesday, in a cell of the Satu Mare penitentiary that housed 10 inmates.

A team of specialists from the central branch of the National Penitentiary Administration (ANP) will travel, on Thursday, to the Satu Mare Penitentiary, to investigate the causes and circumstances of the event that occurred on Wednesday evening.