Save Romania Union conducts survey on over 4,000 citizens, asking them to review gov't activity

Save Romania Union (USR) has conducted a survey on a sample of more than 4,000 citizens, 92pct of whom said that they live worse than last year, the leader of the USR Deputies, Ionut Mosteanu, stated on Monday.

"This Government brought nothing but price increases, poverty, and it only fought for its own privileges. In parallel with this action, USR members went outside, on the streets, to meet the people and ask them some questions. More than 200 members went all over the country and we have more than 4,000 questionnaires filled in by people last week, through our own application, in which we asked them if they live better after a year with this government. And 92pct of them said they live worse, 67pct said salaries and pensions are too low, 66pct said that prices have risen, bank rates have risen, and more than 61pct mentioned the corruption of ministers and parliamentarians. Also, almost 95pct of the more than 4,000 people said that the PSD-PNL (Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party) government is not concerned with the well-being of the population, and that a change of direction is needed, which is why USR calls on the leaders of the ruling coalition to get down to business. Romania has an enormous opportunity, an opportunity called PNRR [National Recovery and Resilience Plan]," stated Mosteanu, at Parliament.

He recalled that the PNL - PSD - UDMR government is close to reach one year since taking rule, an event marked last Thursday by the USR by launching a "Black Book" showing what happened during this one year. "Also on Thursday, we placed a sign in front of the Government through which thousands of Romanians sent messages showing their opinion and how they see the balance after one year of ruling of this coalition. The vast majority of these messages were negative for the Government, because the Government failed in making a major change, it failed to bring the well-being of Romanians," Mosteanu said.

According to the results of the questionnaire, published by USR, the question "PSD and PNL have been ruling for a year. Do you think you are living better now compared to last year?" triggered the following answers from the people: 92.61pct of respondents said NO, while 94.47pct said that they do not think that this government is really concerned about the well-being of the people.

Asked what is the biggest problem that the Government has not solved this year, 67.44pct of people answered that salaries and pensions are too low, 65.93pct choose the increase in prices and rates at banks and 61.52pct said the corruption of ministers and parliamentarians. Also, 95.61pct of the respondents believe that the Romanian economy is in a worse situation now than it was one year ago.

In the door-to-door survey, carried out by the USR members, people were also asked if they think that Romania needs a change of direction, and 92.78pct of the respondents answered YES.

The answers were collected last week, between 21 and 27 November, throughout the country, with 4,086 citizens having been interviewed. AGERPRES