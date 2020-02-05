 
     
Schedule of President Iohannis's Thursday political consultations for PM nomination

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Klaus Iohannis Cotroceni

President Klaus Iohannis has invited on Thursday the leaders of parliamentary parties and formations to the Cotroceni Palace for consultations for the nomination of the next Prime Minister, the Presidential Administration informed.

The parties are slated to meet with the President as follows:

* 12:00 hrs - the National Liberal Party (PNL);
* 12:45 hrs - the Social Democratic Party (PSD);
* 13:30 hrs - the Save Romania Union (USR);
* 14:15 hrs - the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR);
* 15:00 hrs - the People's Movement Party (PMP);
* 15:45 hrs - the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE);
* 16:30 hrs - the Pro Europa parliamentary group;
* 17:15 hrs - the parliamentary National Minorities Group.

"Several political steps are required, which will be completed in a fast succession. I will call a session of consultations with the parliamentary parties tomorrow, starting at noon. Tomorrow evening, after we wrap up the consultations I will probably already announce the person designated to form a new government," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Wednesday.

AGERPRES

