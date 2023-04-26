Scheduled events for April 26

EXECUTIVE:

- Government meeting

DEFENCE:

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca participates in the gift-wrapping activity for war veterans, at the Palace of the National Military Circle; the Ppresident of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, is also present

DIPLOMACY:

- The US Embassy, the Romanian-American Fulbright Commission and EducationUSA, in collaboration with the National Library of Romania, are organizing the 4th edition of the US Alumni Fair, an event that is part of the series of events marking the 30th anniversary of the Commission's establishment Fulbright in Romania

ECONOMY:

- The Minister of Labour, Marius Budai, invited to the Parliament, to the "Government's Question Time" debate, to clarify issues regarding special pensions

SPORTS:

- The Romanian men's national handball team faces the Austrian team, in the 4th Group of the European Championship preliminaries - EHF EURO 2024

- Tennis player Jaqueline Cristian to meet American Sloane Stephens, and Gabriela Ruse to meet Alize Cornet, in the first round of the tournament in Madrid

- Romanian athletes participate in the European Youth Boxing Championships in Yerevan (April 25-May 4)