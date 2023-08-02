Scheduled events for August 2

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu will meet the ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec

DIPLOMACY:

- The Secretary of State for Interinstitutional Relations within the MAE, Janina Sitaru, participates in the ceremony marking the European Holocaust Remembrance Day against the Roma

SPORTS:

- The Under-20 and Under-23 European Weightlifting Championships take place in Bucharest (July 26-August 3)

- The Romanian national team participates in the Under-20 Women's European Basketball Championship, Division B, in Craiova (July 28-August 6); Romania to play against Greece

- COMESAD BCR Open (ITF) men's tennis tournament takes place in Pitesti (July 31 - August 6)

- Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian to meet Emiliana Arango in the round of 16 in Prague

- Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea to meet Liudmila Samsonova in the round of 16 in Washington

- Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu to make pair with Alexa Guarachi to play against Lidia Morozova/Ingrid Gamarra Martins in the first round of the doubles event in Washington

- Romanian tennis player Victor Vlad Cornea to make pair with Nikola Cacic to play against Alexander Erler/Lucas Miedler, in the first round of the doubles event in Kitzbuehel

- Romanian athletes participate in the World University Games in Chengdu (China, July 28-August 8)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Francophonie Games, from Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo, July 28-August 5)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Under-17 World Wrestling Championships in Istanbul (July 31-August 6)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Under-19 Rowing World Championships in Paris (August 2-6)

- Romanian athletes participate in the World Cycling and Paracycling Championships in Glasgow (August 2-13)