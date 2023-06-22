 
     
Scheduled events for June 22

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu holds joint press statements with representatives of OMV Petrom and Romgaz on the Neptun Deep project; Senate President Nicolae Ciuca attending

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu meets Ambassador of the United States of America to Romania Kathleen Kavalec

- Government meeting

DIPLOMACY:

- State Secretary for European Affairs Daniela Gitman attends the informal meeting of the General Affairs Council in Stockholm, Sweden

- State Secretary Luca Niculescu, National Co-ordinator for OECD accession, participates in the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, the French Republic

- State Secretary for Strategic Affairs Iulian Fota welcomes participants to the professional training course organised by the German Federal Academy for Security Policy (BAKS)

DEFENCE:

- Chief of Defence Staff General Daniel Petrescu pays visit to the Republic of Albania at the invitation of his counterpart Brigadier General Arben Kingji

POLITICS:

- NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana pays visit to Oradea

 

