Scheduled events for May 10

EXECUTIVE:

- The Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Han Duck-Soo, is paying a visit to Romania; he will be welcomed by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at the Victoria Palace; the Korean high-ranked official will also participate in the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between National Company Administratia Porturilor Maritime S.A. and Busan Port Authority; around noon, Han Duck-Soo will be received by President Klaus Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Palace; he will also meet the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu

DEFENCE:

- The Chief of the Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, participates in the meetings of the NATO Military Committee (MCCS), respectively the European Union Military Committee (EUMC), in the format of the heads of defence, in Brussels (May 10 - 11)

- Ceremony organized by the Ministry of National Defence at the Monument to the Heroes of the Fatherland on the occasion of Romania's National Independence Day; the secretary of state and head of the Department for the relationship with the Parliament and the quality of life of the staff, Eduard Bachide, participates

ROYAL HOUSE:

- Royalty Day/The Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, Prince Radu and Princess Sofia participate in the flower-laying ceremonies organized at the Bust of King Mihai

ECONOMY:

- The Minister of Labour, Marius Budai, participates in the "Government's Questions Time" debate, as a result of the invitation addressed to him at the proposal of the USR (Save Romania Union) parliamentary group (Senate)

- The Cyber Resilience Forum, organized by the Romanian Energy Centre Association, in partnership with the Euro-Atlantic Center for Resilience under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, takes place

SPORTS:

- The Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2023 tournament is taking place, the first stage of the Grand Chess Tour 2023 circuit (Grand Hotel Bucharest)

- Tennis: Ana Bogdan will meet Nao Hibino, Sorana Cirstea will meet Katie Volynets, Gabriela Ruse will meet Linda Fruhvirtova, in the first round in Rome

- Romanian athletes participate in the World Judo Championships in Doha (May 7-14)