 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Scheduled events for May 23

steag drapel tricolor

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will have a meeting with the Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sahil Babayev

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will have a meeting with the European commissioner for budget and administration, Johannes Hahn; the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, participates

ECONOMY:

- Bucharest Tech Week, the largest festival of technology and innovation in Central and Eastern Europe, takes place

- Bucharest hosts the "CyberCon Romania 2023" conference, organized by the Romanian Association for Information Security Assurance, with the support of the US Embassy in Romania

SPORTS:

- Romanian athletes participate in the individual World Table Tennis Championships in Durban (South Africa, May 20-28), told Agerpres.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.