Scheduled events for May 23

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will have a meeting with the Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sahil Babayev

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will have a meeting with the European commissioner for budget and administration, Johannes Hahn; the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, participates

ECONOMY:

- Bucharest Tech Week, the largest festival of technology and innovation in Central and Eastern Europe, takes place

- Bucharest hosts the "CyberCon Romania 2023" conference, organized by the Romanian Association for Information Security Assurance, with the support of the US Embassy in Romania

SPORTS:

- Romanian athletes participate in the individual World Table Tennis Championships in Durban (South Africa, May 20-28), told Agerpres.