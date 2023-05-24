Scheduled events for May 24

PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION:

- State visit to Romania of President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier (24 - 26 May); to be welcomed by President Iohannis, PM Nicolae Ciuca, Speaker Marcel Ciolacu

CHAMBER OF DEPUTIES:

- Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu's agenda:

* meeting with the Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Azerbaijan, Sahil Babayev

* meeting with the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation in Romania, Arthur Mattli, on the occasion of the end of his mission to Romania

* meeting with health trade unions

GOVERNMENT:

- Government meeting

ECONOMY:

- Bucharest Tech Week, the largest technology and innovation festival in Central and Eastern Europe, told Agerpres.