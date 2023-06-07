Scheduled events for May 7

DIPLOMACY:

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participates in the meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) (Paris, French Republic)

- Secretary of State for European Affairs Daniela Gitman welcomes a delegation of the German parliamentary friendship group with Romania - R. Moldova - Bulgaria in the Bundestag, led by the president of the group, Bernhard Herrmann (headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

ECONOMY:

- National Conference "Young Leaders for Agriculture" takes place at the Face Convention Centre, organized by the Romanian Farmers' Club

SPORTS:

- The Romanian Polo Federation presents the Romanian team that will participate in the Under-20 World Championship in Otopeni; Alexandru Matei, the president of the FR Polo, Gyorgy Karpati, the representative of World Aquatics, Viorel Rus, the head coach of the Romanian team, Andrei Neamtu, the captain of the Romanian team, are participating.