 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Scheduled events for May 7

Twitter
romania drapel steag tricolor

DIPLOMACY:

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participates in the meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) (Paris, French Republic)

- Secretary of State for European Affairs Daniela Gitman welcomes a delegation of the German parliamentary friendship group with Romania - R. Moldova - Bulgaria in the Bundestag, led by the president of the group, Bernhard Herrmann (headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

ECONOMY:

- National Conference "Young Leaders for Agriculture" takes place at the Face Convention Centre, organized by the Romanian Farmers' Club

SPORTS:

- The Romanian Polo Federation presents the Romanian team that will participate in the Under-20 World Championship in Otopeni; Alexandru Matei, the president of the FR Polo, Gyorgy Karpati, the representative of World Aquatics, Viorel Rus, the head coach of the Romanian team, Andrei Neamtu, the captain of the Romanian team, are participating.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.