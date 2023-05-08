Scheduled events for May 8

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca has a meeting with Senator Adolfo Urso, minister of enterprises and "Made in Italy" from Italy

POLITICS:

- Congress of Liberal Seniors; the president of the PNL, Nicolae Ciuca, and the general secretary of the party, Lucian Bode, are participating

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance organizes an auction for an issue of treasury certificates with a discount in the amount of 500 million lei

SPORTS:

- The Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2023 tournament takes place, the first stage of the Grand Chess Tour 2023 circuit

- Romanian athletes are participating in the World Judo Championships in Doha (May 7-14)