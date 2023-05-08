 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Scheduled events for May 8

Twitter
romania drapel steag tricolor

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca has a meeting with Senator Adolfo Urso, minister of enterprises and "Made in Italy" from Italy

POLITICS:

- Congress of Liberal Seniors; the president of the PNL, Nicolae Ciuca, and the general secretary of the party, Lucian Bode, are participating

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance organizes an auction for an issue of treasury certificates with a discount in the amount of 500 million lei

SPORTS:

- The Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2023 tournament takes place, the first stage of the Grand Chess Tour 2023 circuit

- Romanian athletes are participating in the World Judo Championships in Doha (May 7-14)

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.