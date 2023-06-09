 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Scheduled events for May 9

Twitter
romania drapel steag tricolor

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca participates in the signing ceremony of the Support Agreement for the development of the National Strategic Project Units 3 and 4 at CNE Cernavoda

DIPLOMACY:

- Press conference organized by the Embassy of Sweden in Bucharest on the occasion of the traditional Swedish holiday Midsommar (June 10 - 11); the ambassador of Sweden, Therese Hyden, and representatives of the Swedish business environment are participating

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance organizes tender for an additional issue of bonds worth 90 million lei

SPORTS:

- Romanian athletes participate in the World Mountain Running Championships in Innsbruck-Stubai (Austria, June 7-10)

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.