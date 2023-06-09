Scheduled events for May 9

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca participates in the signing ceremony of the Support Agreement for the development of the National Strategic Project Units 3 and 4 at CNE Cernavoda

DIPLOMACY:

- Press conference organized by the Embassy of Sweden in Bucharest on the occasion of the traditional Swedish holiday Midsommar (June 10 - 11); the ambassador of Sweden, Therese Hyden, and representatives of the Swedish business environment are participating

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance organizes tender for an additional issue of bonds worth 90 million lei

SPORTS:

- Romanian athletes participate in the World Mountain Running Championships in Innsbruck-Stubai (Austria, June 7-10)