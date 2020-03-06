Scheduled events on Friday, March 6, 2020

PRESIDENCY:
- President Klaus Iohannis and Interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban attend launching of National Forestation Campaign "O padure cat o tara"
DIPLOMACY:
- Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participates in the extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Zagreb, Croatia
DEFENCE:
- Interim National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca participates in the repatriation ceremony from the theatre of war in Afghanistan of servicemen belonging to the 495th Battalion 'Black Eagles' Protection Force. AGERPRES