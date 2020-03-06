 
     
Scheduled events on Friday, March 6, 2020

PRESIDENCY:

- President Klaus Iohannis and Interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban attend launching of National Forestation Campaign "O padure cat o tara"

DIPLOMACY:

- Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participates in the extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Zagreb, Croatia

DEFENCE:

- Interim National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca participates in the repatriation ceremony from the theatre of war in Afghanistan of servicemen belonging to the 495th Battalion 'Black Eagles' Protection Force. AGERPRES

