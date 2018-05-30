Seasonally-adjusted unemployment in Romania advances to 4.6 pct in April

Unemployment in Romania increased by 0.2 percentage points in April on a monthly basis to 4.6pct, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In March, the unemployment rate was 4.4pct.Male unemployment rate was 1.1 percentage points higher than female unemployment, 5.1pct as against 4.0pct."The number of unemployed (aged 15-74), estimated for April 2018, was 411,000 people, up from the previous month (404,000), but down from the same month of the year before (445,000 people)," according to INS.Unemployment among people aged 25-74 years was estimated at 3.7pct in April 2018 (4.1pct among men and 3.1pct among women).The number of the unemployed aged 25-74 years made up 74.2pct of the total number of the unemployed estimated for April 2018.