Seasonally ajusted unemployment rate stands at 5.4pct in June

The unemployment rate in June 2023 was 5.4%, down by 0.1 percentage points compared to the rate recorded in May this year, 5.5%, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

The unemployment rate for men was 0.8 percentage points higher than for women.

The number of unemployed (aged 15-74) estimated for June 2023 was 444,700 people, down from the previous month (447,500 people) but also down from the same period last year (452,000 people).

By gender, the unemployment rate for men was 0.8 percentage points higher than for women (5.8% for men and 5% for women).

The INS reports that the unemployment rate among young people (15-24 years) remains high at 21.7%.

For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.3% for June 2023 (3.9% for women and 4.7% for men). The number of unemployed people aged 25-74 accounted for 75.2% of the total number of unemployed people estimated for June 2023.