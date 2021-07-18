Second Rompetrol Rafinare employee injured in Petromidia explosion, transfered to Germany passes away

The second employee of Rompetrol Rafinare who was injured in the Petromidia explosion and transferred to a specialized medical unit in Germany died last night, despite all the efforts of the medical staff, the company reported on Sunday.

"All our support goes to the family of the deceased colleague," Rompetrol Rafinare representatives said.

The other employee who was injured in the Petromidia explosion and was also transferred to Germany had lost his life on Tuesday, 13 July.The two wounded were transferred to Offenbach, Germany, on 5 July.An explosion followed by a fire occurred on 2 July at the southeastern Petromidia refinery. Following the incident, which resulted in the death of one person and the injury of five others, prosecutors opened a criminal case for culpable homicide, culpable bodily harm and culpable destruction, agerpres reports.