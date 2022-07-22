Secretary of State Arafat: 923 first aid, hydration points

The Secretary of State with the Ministry of Interior, Raed Arafat, on Friday informed about the measures taken to combat the effects of the heatwave, noting that 923 first aid and hydration points have been established nationwide and 54 preventive controls were carried out, as a result of which 200 contravention sanctions were applied.

Arafat warned that there were 1,207 hectares of burnt surfaces reported in various areas of the country, on Thursday.

"Yesterday, 923 first-aid and hydration points were established by the decision of the county committees for emergency situations, nationwide, and 226 people received assistance at these points, among whom three had to be transported to the hospital. During the reference period of the last 24 hours, the Inspectorates for Emergency Situations carried out four domestic water transport missions to areas affected by drought, and the local public authorities carried out other 12 domestic water transports and 14 water transports for animals," Arafat said during the videoconference of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca with prefects, on the topic of intervention measures meant to combat the effects of the heatwave.

He said that, in order to avoid uncontrolled burning, 47 preventive information actions were carried out in the last 24 hours. On this occasion, 2,505 information materials were distributed.

"Also, in the rural area, 244 patrolling missions were carried out with the special vehicles of the professional and voluntary services for emergency situations, which aimed to transmit pre-recorded messages in order to raise awareness of the risk generated by extreme temperatures. These things were done including in collaboration with our colleagues from law enforcement, who also, in their turn, carried out monitoring and verification actions," added Raed Arafat.

According to him, 54 preventive controls were carried out, as a result of which 200 contravention sanctions were applied, including 162 warnings and 38 fines, in the amount of 74,800 lei.

"Yesterday, 1,207 hectares of burnt surfaces were recorded in different areas of the country. (...) Also yesterday, ISU Iasi was requested to intervene to extinguish a fire caused by dry vegetation on an area of 50 hectares. A 74-year-old person was found dead during the intervention, a man who fell on that field. This is exactly what we warned about - uncontrolled burning can surprise people in the area, resulting in either their injury or even death. something that happened just yesterday, as reported by the ISU Iasi," Arafat mentioned. AGERPRES