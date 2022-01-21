Security situation in extended Black Sea area and NATO Eastern Flank, on CSAT meeting Wednesday

The security situation in the Extended Area of the Black Sea and the Eastern Flank of NATO, as well as measures to develop response capacities to the new challenges of the security environment and increasing resilience are subjects on the agenda of the meeting of the Supreme Council for the Country's Defence (CSAT) convoked by President Klaus Iohannis, for next Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the Presidential Administration announced.

The CSAT meeting is to start at 13:00 hrs.

President Klaus Iohannis met, on Friday, at the Cotroceni Palace, with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to discuss the security situation on the Eastern Flank of the North Atlantic Alliance.