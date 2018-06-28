Select committee head on embassies' letter regarding criminal law: No reason for concerns

There is no reason whatsoever for the concerns expressed by several embassies over Romania's criminal law, considers the chairman of the select parliamentary committee on the justice package, Florin Iordache.

Asked at the Palace of Parliament about the letter of the twelve partner states of Romania regarding potential hindrances to cooperation in the legal field after the amendments to the Criminal Codes are implemented, Iordache replied: "It is my understanding that there is a letter whereby several embassies express certain concerns. I think there is no reason for such concerns, as long as there are no specific references to the Code of Criminal Procedure, which will soon undergo constitutional scrutiny by the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR). Just like every time, if the CCR finds that certain articles are not in accordance with the Constitution, it will undoubtedly send them back to Parliament and we will change them. But the way they are drafted gives no reason for concern because through that Criminal Procedure Code we have only brought our legislation in line with both the European directives and the rulings of the Court," said Iordache.In connection with concerns about the Criminal Code, he mentioned that the document is still under the debate of the select parliamentary committee. "We are halfway through the Criminal Code, and we'll continue next week. We don't know what it will look like after the debates, but the version rolled out by the committee will be discussed in the Senate and later in the Chamber of Deputies and will undergo the constitutionality check. (...) The fight against corruption will go on. And concerns that particular treaties or international agreements would be harmed in one way or another - the amendments that clear Parliament, pass the control of the Court and are promulgated by the President will definitely be some good amendments," Iordache said.The Social Democrat deputy also mentioned that there has been a permanent cooperation with the Venice Commission."As with the justice package, we consulted [with the Venice Commission]. I would like those who are in some way concerned to read the Court's decisions on the three laws, to see that they are in line with the Romanian legislation, but also with the observations and proposals of the Venice Commission (...). For the Code of Criminal Procedure we took into account in the first place the European directives, the ECHR judgments, the dozens of CCR decisions of unconstitutionality. So all in all we want better laws in line with the Constitution and the European directives. The Venice Commission will, at the most express an opinion on the justice laws. The justice laws are not related to the Criminal or Criminal Procedure Code," said Iordache, remarking also that at least one CCR ruling is not being observed and this is being too easily overlooked.On Thursday, the US, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Switzerland, Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, Romania's "international partners and allies" called "on all parties involved in amending Romania's criminal and criminal procedure codes to avoid changes that would weaken the rule of law or Romania's ability to fight crime or corruption. Romania has shown considerable progress in combating corruption and building effective rule of law. We encourage Romanians to continue on this path," reads the message of the twelve states.