 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Senate adopts draft law on hoisting of the Romanian flag

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam ziua imnului tricolor steag

The Senate's plenum adopted on Tuesday a draft law initiated by liberal senators that completes the regulations on the hoisting of the Romanian flag, the playing of the national anthem and the use of seals with the country's coat of arms by public authorities and institutions.

"It will be forbidden to apply on the national flag any inscriptions or symbols, other than those provided in the normative acts in force", according to the modifications provided by the initiators, agerpres.ro confirms.

The draft law was adopted by 120 votes to 12.

The legislative proposal has as object of regulation the modification and completion of Law 75/1994 regarding the hoisting of the Romanian flag, the playing of the national anthem and the use of the seals with the coat of arms of Romania by the public authorities and institutions.

According to the explanatory memorandum, the draft law details the way in which the citizens must show their respect for the Romanian flag and the national anthem.

The Senate is the first Legislative Chamber notified.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.