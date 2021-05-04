Senate adopts draft law on hoisting of the Romanian flag

The Senate's plenum adopted on Tuesday a draft law initiated by liberal senators that completes the regulations on the hoisting of the Romanian flag, the playing of the national anthem and the use of seals with the country's coat of arms by public authorities and institutions.

"It will be forbidden to apply on the national flag any inscriptions or symbols, other than those provided in the normative acts in force", according to the modifications provided by the initiators, agerpres.ro confirms.

The draft law was adopted by 120 votes to 12.

The legislative proposal has as object of regulation the modification and completion of Law 75/1994 regarding the hoisting of the Romanian flag, the playing of the national anthem and the use of the seals with the coat of arms of Romania by the public authorities and institutions.

According to the explanatory memorandum, the draft law details the way in which the citizens must show their respect for the Romanian flag and the national anthem.

The Senate is the first Legislative Chamber notified.