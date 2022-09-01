Senate adopts law on protection of whistleblowers

On Thursday, the Senate adopted the law on the protection of whistleblowers in the public interest, re-examined as a result of the request made by President Klaus Iohannis, the objections made by the head of state being taken over.

There were 76 votes in favour, eight against and three abstentions.

The law was initiated by the Government, adopted by the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, was verified by the Constitutional Court and sent back to Parliament for re-examination as a result of the president's request.

The normative act establishes the general framework for the protection of persons who report violations of the law, which have occurred or are likely to occur within authorities, public institutions, other legal entities under public law, as well as within legal entities under private law.

The law aims at the transposition into national legislation of Directive (EU) 2019/1937 of the European Parliament and of the Council of October 23, 2019 regarding the protection of persons who report violations of Union law, told Agerpres.

The Senate in plenary meeting appropriated, by vote, the report of the Legal Committee and admitted the request for re-examination of the President of Romania, the head of state's objections being taken over.

According to a Senate amendment, anonymous reports must include the quality of the person making the report.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.