 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Senate: Mandate validation committee report, adopted unanimously

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Senatul Romaniei

The elected Senators have adopted, on Monday, with unanimity of votes, the reports of the mandates' Validation Committee.

The report of the committee was presented in the plenum by liberal senator Laura Scantei.

"The validation committee notices the election of each senator was made by respecting legal provisions and, in consequence, proposes to the Senate plenary session the validation of senator terms", Laura Scantei told the committee chairman.

During the plenary session of the Upper Chamber of Parliament there are 109 senators present, from the total of 136.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.