Senate: Mandate validation committee report, adopted unanimously

The elected Senators have adopted, on Monday, with unanimity of votes, the reports of the mandates' Validation Committee.

The report of the committee was presented in the plenum by liberal senator Laura Scantei.

"The validation committee notices the election of each senator was made by respecting legal provisions and, in consequence, proposes to the Senate plenary session the validation of senator terms", Laura Scantei told the committee chairman.During the plenary session of the Upper Chamber of Parliament there are 109 senators present, from the total of 136.

AGERPRES