Senate President, ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest discuss current state of bilateral relations

Florin Cîțu

Senate President Florin Citu received on Thursday Issam Tawfiq Masalha, ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest, with the two officials addressing the current state of the Romanian-Palestinian bilateral relations, as well as the ways of developing areas of common interest.

During the talks, the two officials stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting bilateral relations and discussed strengthening cooperation at the level of the two legislative forums, informs a Senate press release sent to AGERPRES.

On this occasion, the Senate President welcomed the participation of the representatives of the Palestinian Embassy in Romania in the event organized by the Senate on the occasion of the International Children's Day and stressed the importance of this type of activity to increase the level of mutual cultural knowledge.

The talks also focused on the prospects for the Middle East peace process, in which the President of the Senate reiterated Romania's position in support of the implementation of the two-state solution, Israel and Palestine, to coexist in peace and security under international law, showing the importance of some measures to increase the trust that would facilitate the creation of the necessary conditions for the resumption of the direct dialogue between the parties, the cited source also states.

