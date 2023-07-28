Senate president, U.S. ambassador examine security challenges in the region

Senate President Nicolae Ciuca met on Thursday with U.S. ambassador to Romania Kathleen Kavalec, with the two officials looking at the security challenges in the region, the Russian attacks near Romania's border included.

"Today I had a very good dialogue with Her Excellency, the Ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec. We focused on several topics of common interest, examining the security challenges in the region, including the recent Russian attacks in the south of Ukraine, near the border with Romania, which we strongly condemned. Also, we discussed the ways in which we can continue to support Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova," Ciuca wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the meeting also approached the subject of American investments in Romania, with emphasis on the economic opportunities for American companies and Romania's growing potential as a destination for foreign investments.

"We paid special attention to the sector of digitization, especially in the area of state institutions, with an emphasis on fiscality," the Senate's president said.

Also, Nicolae Ciuca and the U.S. ambassador discussed the Senate's priorities in the next session and about the "common desire" for a much better women's representation in the Romanian Parliament after the 2024 parliamentary election. AGERPRES