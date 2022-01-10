Senate: Privileged nature of Romanian-Japanese relations, highlighted in meeting between Citu, Ambassador Hiroshi Ueda

The recent Romanian-Japanese collaboration, the consistency of the political-diplomatic dialogue and the privileged nature of the relations between Romania and Japan were noticed, on Monday, during the meeting between the President of the Senate, Florin Citu, and the Ambassador of Japan in Bucharest, Hiroshi Ueda.

According to a Senate release sent on Monday, Florin Citu congratulated the Japanese ambassador in Bucharest for his contribution to the development of bilateral relations in the first year of his term in Romania, and the Japanese diplomat welcomed the very good cooperation he had in 2021 with Florin Citu as prime minister.

The two officials welcomed the anniversary, in 2021, of the centennial of diplomatic relations between Romania and Japan, the foundation of which is the communion of values, the traditional ties of good understanding and cooperation, mutual respect and close cooperation at the multilateral level, the source said.

At the same time, they reiterated their firm support for the signing of the founding act of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Japan during this year, expressing the conviction that the future Agreement will provide a solid and comprehensive framework for in-depth bilateral cooperation in political, security, economic, scientific and cultural fields.

"The meeting provided an opportunity for a constructive exchange of views on the importance of intensifying and developing bilateral economic relations, despite the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Senate's speaker highlighted the opportunities for collaboration offered by the economic dimension of the future Strategic Partnership Agreement with Japan, one of Romania's main Asian economic partners and the largest investor in Asia. The talks also underscored the importance of the Braila Bridge over the Danube, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year and which has the potential to become a successful model for both bilateral relations and the EU-Japan Connectivity Agreement. Also, special attention was paid to the joint project for the construction of the 6th metro line that will connect Bucharest with Henri Coanda International Airport," the release reads.

In terms of parliamentary diplomacy, the Senate President expressed his desire to make a significant contribution to the expansion and deepening of the Romanian-Japanese partnership by promoting a substantial dialogue on issues of mutual interest between the Romanian Senate and the House of Councilors of the National Diet of Japan, the press release mentions, Agerpres informs.