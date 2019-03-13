Senate's Tariceanu: 'Operators' concerns play part in influencing exchange rate'

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu Wednesday said "the concerns" of some operators related to Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114/2018 have contributed to the influencing of the exchange rate.

Read also: District mayor Negoita: 'Government boasts about handouts given from our money'

"The exchange rate somewhat went downhill. It has currently leveled off. However, there have been other elements as well that have played their part in influencing the exchange rate. Other elements, I would say the concerns of certain operators, either in the banking field, or in other fields, related to OUG 114/2018. (...) We have at present sped up the talks, we have had meetings and I have tried to collect from all sectors the issues they noticed in relation to OUG 114. (...) I believe next week we will particularly address the energy and the telecommunications areas, so that by the end of the month we carry out a round of consultations (...) with the operators in the field followed by the administrative part, namely the Government promoting the OUG draft that will carry through these adjustments. Should we fail to conclude, the deadline for the enforcement of the ordinance would be extended, but I believe we will finish by 31 March," Tariceanu told private broadcaster Digi24.

Tariceanu stated on Tuesday after a meeting at the Senate with representatives of the Association of Business people in Romania that there exists the backup version of extending the deadline for the entry into force of OUG 114/2018, if the amendments that need to be brought to the piece of legislation are not concluded by 31 March, when the ordinance is due to take effect.

AGERPRES .