Senate's Acting President, Ambassador of Japan on accelerating negotiations and signing of bilateral Strategic Partnership Agreement

Acting President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu received, on Wednesday, the Ambassador of Japan, Hiroshi Ueda, on a courtesy visit, a meeting during which she expressed her condolences for the assassination of the former prime minister Shinzo Abe, noting that the Japanese leader will remain in the memory of the Romanian nation as the initiator of the bilateral strategic partnership between the two countries, launched in 2018 together with President Klaus Iohannis, informs a Senate press release sent to AGERPRES.

Gorghiu emphasized the importance of Romanian-Japanese cooperation in the line of parliamentary diplomacy, through the boosting of the activity of the Romania-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group, but also the organization of events aimed at promoting the cultures of the two states.

At the same time, the high-ranking Romanian official specified that the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation represents a catalyst for the intensification of cooperation between Romania and Japan, expressing his support for the acceleration of negotiations and the signing of the bilateral Strategic Partnership Agreement, which will strengthen political cooperation between the two states in the field of security, economy, research and culture.

During the dialogue, the two officials hailed the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and Japan last year. In this context, they expressed their common interest in boosting high-level bilateral political contacts and exchanges at the level of specialized parliamentary committees, as well as stimulating economic, commercial and investment relations.

Alina Gorghiu mentioned the opportunity of a visit to Romania soon by Vice-President of the House of Councillors, Hidehisa Otsuji.AGERPRES