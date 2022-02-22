Senate's Citu: Recognition by Russia of 'independence' of Donetsk, Luhansk separatist regions, flagrant violation of international law

The President of the Senate, Florin Citu, leader of the National Liberal Party, states that the recognition by Russia of the 'independence' of the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk represents a flagrant violation of international law and will draw the most severe response from the international community, Agerpres reports.

"We firmly condemn the recognition by Russia of the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent. This is a flagrant violation of international law and will draw the most severe response from the international community. Romania firmly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," wrote Citu, on Tuesday, on Facebook.Russian President Vladimir Putin signed, on Monday evening, the decree to recognize the independence of the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine.