Senate's Colatean: I've been mandated by BP to fill in Senate President position until new President is elected

Bucharest, Feb 4 /Agerpres/ - Vice President of the Senate Titus Corlateanu has stated on Tuesday that he was designated by the Senate's Standing Bureau, following Teodor Melescanu's resignation, to exercise the prerogatives of the President of the Upper House until a new President is elected.

He explained that, after the reasoning of the CCR decision regarding the unconstitutionality of the election of Teodor Melescanu in this office is published, the procedure for the election of the Senate President will be initiated.

"One of the four vice presidents has been mandated by the newly established Standing Bureau (BP), through vote, to exercise prerogatives of the President of the Senate until the election of a new President," Corlateanu said on Tuesday.

He said that, legitimately, the Senate President office would have to belong to the Social Democratic Party (PSD), taking into account the political configuration resulted from the elections and the majority held. AGERPRES

