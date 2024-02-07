Senate's Corlatean, French ambassador emphasize strategic importance of security in Black Sea area

The President of the Committee for Foreign Policy of the Senate, Titus Corlatean, received, on Tuesday, the ambassador of the French Republic in Bucharest, Nicolas Warnery, at the beginning of his mandate in Romania, the two addressing topics related to the bilateral agenda and multilateral cooperation, within NATO and the EU.

Corlatean welcomed the "excellent" relations between Romania and France, both bilaterally, based on the renewed strategic partnership, and in various multilateral formats. He assured the French side that the development of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries and also the dialogue within the EU and NATO remain priorities for Romania, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

At the same time, Titus Corlatean pointed out the friendly relations and the strong relationship, based on history, culture and francophonie, that exists between Romania and France.

Regarding the security challenges generated by Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the strategic importance of security in the Black Sea area was emphasized. In this sense, Senator Titus Corlatean conveyed his appreciation for France's contribution to the consolidation of NATO's Eastern Flank, by deploying armed forces on Romanian territory and assuming the role of the nation-framework for the NATO Battle Group deployed in our country.

The Romanian official also expressed his appreciation for the support provided by France regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen Area and the OECD.

During the meeting, the future visit to Romania of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with Romania within the French Senate was also discussed, at the invitation of Senator Titus Corlatean, in his capacity as president of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with France within the Romanian Senate.