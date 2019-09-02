Senator Zamfir about ALDE-Pro Romania alliance: I won't leave ALDE; this compromise can destroy us

Senator Daniel Zamfir on Monday criticized the fact that ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] left the coalition government and said that the electoral alliance with Pro Romania "can destroy" the party he is a member of and that he doesn't want to leave.

"I believe that ALDE must be the party identified for its fight against abuses, as it started, with the true Liberalism, with the party that defends the people's rights and freedoms, with the lack of compromises that compromise. I am not a Taliban, but I am also not naive, I know that politics also means compromise, but I also believe this compromise we are doing now can destroy us. I will stay to fight for my believe in everything that I said above (as more as I see that I am not the only one in ALDE thinking like this), I will never participate in any games or betrayals and I won't accept to be the Speaker of the Senate either (I also explained this to Mrs Prime Minister with whom I had a fair discussion). I won't leave ALDE and I say this very clearly, despite the misunderstandings in the government and the unfair treatment applied to ALDE, for I don't see how Ponta-Tudose-and a worm are better that Dancila-Teodorovici-Fifor!", Zamfir wrote on his Facebook page in a post called "ALDE at crossroads."He explained that he used the one week holiday he had to "digest" ALDE's move from "trying to bring fresh air to government (in which I also believe) and leaving the coalition government to make a shocking alliance with Ponta-Tudose-and a worm.""No, I haven't obviously been able to understand what's behind this decision I was not a part of, and not just because I was away for one week, and not a month, but because, probably, as they knew how strong my believes are, they avoided me. And now, every other day, I find out that I am not the only one who avoided in making this decision that is so important, for other colleagues of mine who had something to say in this party had the same thoughts," said Zamfir.According to him, "ALDE should have remained as the authentic Liberal party that defends Romanian capital and defends Romanians from abuses." "Good economic measures take by this government and our stands against PSD's (Social Democratic Party) missteps gave us the right to do this," said the Senator."And now, our fate is to be swallowed by Ponta? Calin Popescu Tariceanu is the man who constantly identified himself, during all those years, as someone who fights the parallel state, abuses in the justice field, which I respected and made me come to ALDE. But how should I understand now this engagement with the parallel state? Giving up his own candidacy, even surprising as it was for many of my colleagues, and not only, can show the force of a true politician, which is capable of sacrifice when he believes in a fight in which another has more chances to win, and I didn't say there is anything wrong with Mircea Diaconu, on the contrary! But why can't we support him without joining Ponta's party? More than that, this association with Ponta is definitely bad for Mircea Diaconu himself! These are the questions that I think we need to answer today and in the next days, before it's too late. Are we going further than this support for Mircea Diaconu, are we heading towards a political alliance or union? Do we continue as a united parliamentary group? Are we the "left-wing opposition" starting today, or how is it that Ponta calls it?," added Zamfir.

AGERPRES