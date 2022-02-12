Senior defence officials with Romanian, U.S. Army discuss about Black Sea security situation

The Chief of the Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, had a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Army, General Mark A. Milley, the main topic addressed being related to the security situation in the Black Sea area, informs the Ministry of National Defense (MApN).

According to a release sent on Saturday, the discussions focused on the dynamics of the security situation in the Black Sea region and the coordination of activities in the process of additional U.S. forces in Romania.

The conversation between the two military officials took place on Friday and was part of the series of discussions that General Mark A. Milley had with the heads of the Defense of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Great Britain and Poland on common areas of interest in the field of security and coordination of the adjustment of the position of U.S. forces in Europe, the Ministry of National Defense said, Agerpres informs.